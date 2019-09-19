‘Good Bones’ Renewed for Season 5 by HGTV

HGTV has officially renewed Good Bones for another season, as the show’s stars announced the news on Instagram Wednesday.

There are more restoration and rebuild projects in the future for fans of Good Bones, according to stars Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak. The two used their official Instagram account, “Two Chicks and a Hammer,” to break the news of the renewal this week. The two used the platform to confirm their last renewal as well, and this year they got to share the good news even earlier in the season.

“We have some VERY exciting news to share!! We have officially been renewed for Season Five of Good Bones!! Who else is as hyped as we are?!” they wrote. “Season Five will have 13 episodes and will premiere in 2020! We are already hard at work filming for the new season!!”

The picture showed Laine and Hawk in their element — surrounded by rubble and wearing big grins. The two both held up wooden 5s in honor of the fifth season pickup, and wore work clothes, gloves and safety glasses. Hawk even wore a Good Bones t-shirt, which the two noted was available for pre-order on their website.

Fans showered Hawk and Laine with congratulations and well-wishes in the comment section. Good Bones has risen steadily in the ranks of HGTV series, and their growing fan base was excited to see that it would carry on.

“Congratulations! So happy for you two wonderful ladies!!” one fan wrote.

“Yay!! I’m so excited! Congratulations!!” added another.

“Cant wait!!!!! Just got done binge watching your shows,” a third person raved. “Love what you do.”

Good Bones follows Laine and Hawk, a mother-daughter team who gave up their previous careers to flip houses full time. Before they took the leap, Laine worked as a defense attorney and Hawk was a waitress, so they bring a very different mindset to the renovations. The result is a slew of unique and interesting projects bringing old homes back to life with modern amenities and fresh considerations.

On the show, Hawk handles the business side as much as possible. As a licensed real estate agent, she finds their clients and lines up deals. Meanwhile, Laine is free to take an artistic design approach. She employs a strong focus on green spaces and sustainable living, no matter the style of the property.



Good Bones airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.