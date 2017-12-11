Golden Globes TV Snubs: Favorites Left off the List

The 75th annual Golden Globe nominations were recently announced and people are crying out about many of the fan-favorite TV shows and that were left out.

Among the series not honored this year are HBO’s Veep and The Leftovers, as well as Outlander.

Veep’s snub was one of the most surprising, according to The Daily Mail, as that series and its star Julia Louis-Dreyfus have received so much Emmy recognition in the past.

One fan on Twitter wrote, “Golden Globe noms are already a joke- WHERE THE F— IS VEEP?!?”

The show will have one more chance to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press, however, as their seventh and final season will debut in 2018.

Steve Carell is nominated for a golden globe so yay but also WHERE TF IS VEEP?? — jas (@tyronehunnibi) December 11, 2017

The Leftovers unfortunately will not get another chance as that series broadcast its finale in June of 2017.

A Leftovers fan tweeted, “Can you believe that [The Leftovers], [the] most incredible show of the year, got snubbed? Carrie coon didn’t travel to the other side and come back to be treated like this!”

Many films were also snubbed by the Golden Globes this year, according to fans. Some of the high profile movies from the last year that did not receive nominations were The Big Sick, The Lego Batman Movie, Beauty & The Beast, and Wonder Woman.

Another big controversial snub has been the fact that Wonder Woman and it’s director Patty Jenkins were not nominated for Golden Globe awards this year.

In fact, the Best Director category has been a big source of controversy as the nominees are are all white males. Many have taken issue with no women or people of color being represented in that specific category, considering films like Wonder Woman and Get Out (directed by Jordan Peele) were such well-received films all around.

The nominees for that award are Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Ridley Scott (All The Money in the World) and Steven Spielberg (The Post).