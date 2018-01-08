Golden Globes Post Second-Highest Ratings in 11 Years

Sunday night’s 75th annual Golden Globes took home a win after it posted the second-highest ratings in 11 years.

The award show, broadcast on NBC and emceed by Late Night host Seth Myers, averaged a 13.4 overnight rating, up 1 percent over the 74th annual Golden Globes. Further cause for celebration is the fact that this uptick marks the third year in a row that the award show has brought in higher ratings, with Sunday night’s broadcast up 3 percent from two years ago and 6 percent from three years ago.

The 2014 ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler performed better than last night’s Golden Globes with a 14.1 rating, but the ratings rise for the third year in a row is a major win when other awards shows have been hitting demo-lows.

The three-hour-long broadcast’s big winners were Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Big Little Lies, while Orphan Winfrey delivered an emotional speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.