'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.

You might recall that Robach and Holmes appeared on a couple of broadcasts shortly after the news about their alleged affair first broke, which led to a ratings spike. How are the ratings now that they've been off the air for almost two months? According to Entertainment Tonight, the third hour of GMA has maintained strong ratings amid Robach and Holmes' absence. A source told the publication that this does not bode well for the pair's future with the series as the network continues to investigate the situation.

Robach and Holmes are reportedly preparing for a legal fight in light of the investigation. A source told ET that they have hired lawyers "because there is an ongoing investigation and that's what you do when that happens." As for their futures with the morning show, the source added that "there is still a chance they will not return to GMA3." The insider also shared that "the longer this process takes, the more likely they won't return to" GMA.

In December, Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, shared a memo with staffers to update them on the situation pertaining to Robach and Holmes. Godwin shared that the network would be conducting an "internal review" into the matter. Although, she did note that Robach and Holmes did not violate "any company guidelines."

"As we start this new week together, I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin's message read. "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."