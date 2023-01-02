'GMA': Robin Roberts Gives Major Relationship Update About Longtime Partner

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts shared a major relationship status update during her first broadcast in the new year. Roberts said she and her longtime partner, Amber Laign, will get married before the end of 2023. Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021 and completed radiation treatment in July.

During a segment with author Gabby Bernstein about her new book Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, Roberts, 62, and Bernstein discussed "saying yes" in 2023. When Bernstein asked Roberts what she plans to say "yes" to, Roberts stumbled a bit. Bernstein offered Roberts an extra moment to think about an answer.

"No, I don't have to think about it," Roberts said. "I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet." Bernstein then urged her to share it with viewers. "OK, I'm saying yes to marriage," Roberts said. "We're getting married this year. It's something we have talked about but we had put it off. She became ill and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter... I can't believe I just said that." The GMA crew behind the camera then broke out into applause. Roberts also shared the moment on her Instagram page, adding the hashtags "marriage," "manifestation," and "love is love."

Roberts and Laign, a massage therapist, have been together since 2005. In February 2022, Roberts announced that Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer months earlier. She also shared updates throughout Laign's cancer journey.

In April 2022, Laign's treatments were suspended when she faced complications from chemotherapy. "There are peaks and valleys," Roberts told Entertainment Tonight in April. "And we went through a valley but it's more of a peak right now and I'm just very grateful for all the love and support that she's receiving."

In July 2022, Roberts shared a video of Laign ringing a bell to mark the end of her radiation treatments."Sweet Amber... completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment," Roberts wrote at the time. "We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my [Monday Motivation]."

Roberts herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She also learned she has the rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome. Roberts chronicled her journey on GMA and 20/20 and received a Peabody Award in 2012 for raising awareness of the illness.