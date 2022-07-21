Robin Roberts Reveals an Incredible Update on Partner Amber Laign's Health

Robin Roberts has some positive news to share about her partner Amber Laign's cancer battle. On Instagram, Roberts shared that Laign completed her radiation treatment. Roberts showcased that Laign celebrated the milestone by ringing a bell to indicate that she's done with radiation.

Roberts was able to film Laign's recent milestone for her Instagram followers. As she rang the bell, Laign read what was on the plaque alongside it, "My treatment is done. The course is run. And I am on my way." She then jumped up and down in celebration as everyone cheered. Roberts has been sharing numerous updates about Laign's battle with cancer, and this was one of the most positive ones yet.

In June, the Good Morning America anchor acknowledged that she took some time away from the program as Laign was having a difficult time amid her treatment. While doing her daily "Morning Message and Prayer" with her team, Roberts said, "She [Laign] had a challenging week last week, so thank you for allowing me the time to be with her." Laign may have had a challenging time in June, but Roberts did say in April that her partner was "doing well." During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Roberts not only opened up about Laign's current cancer battle, but she also spoke about her own battle with the illness.

As Roberts explained, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later developed myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) after going into remission. Since she has some familiarity with battling cancer, the news anchor has been able to be a great support to Laign. She said, "I went through it twice, barely shed a tear. I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well." The TV personality continued to share how she was supporting Laign, saying, "I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver." Roberts added, "And I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."