Robin Roberts Announces 'Good Morning America' Hiatus

Robin Roberts is taking some time off from anchoring Good Morning America. According to some reports, it's not uncommon for anchors to take vacation around this time, but Roberts may also want to tend to her longtime partner. The breast cancer survivor, 61, revealed months ago that her partner Amber Laign, 47, was diagnosed with breast cancer as well. Laign finished her radiation treatments recently after being diagnosed in Feb. 2022. Roberts is a two-time survivor, diagnosed in 2007 after discovering a lump. She made this discovery while prepping for a news segment on performing self-checks.

In addition to battling breast cancer, she had MDS, which stands for myelodysplastic syndrome. It's a rare type of blood cancer where abnormal cells form in the body's bone marrow. She had to undergo a bone marrow transplant to save her life. Now, she's looking to be there for Laign as she recovers at home. It's unclear when Roberts will return, but it appears she may be gone until at least sometime in September.

In a video she titled Wisdom Wednesdays, posted on Aug. 24, Robin shared a message of inspiration from her dressing room with her glam team in the background. It's a daily message of prayer she does with her fans. Roberts read the following from her phone: "You may have made mistakes, but you are still a child of the most high God. You may have gone through disappointments, but you have royal blood flowing through your veins. You may have missed some good opportunities, but let these words sink deep down into your spirit. The king is still in you, the queen is still in you. You are still wearing a crown of favor. Now you have to start calling out that king, calling out that queen. You have to release what God has put inside of you already." She also played a voice note from her partner.

She then asked her team if they were ready for a little vacation. She then began singing, "See you in September."