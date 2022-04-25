'Good Morning America': Robin Roberts Tears up Speaking About Partner Amber Laign's Breast Cancer

✖

Amber Laign, who is the partner of Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, is battling breast cancer. During Roberts' appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, the anchor teared up as she recounted how her partner is doing, per PEOPLE. Thankfully, Roberts said that Laign is "doing well."

Roberts mentioned that she hasn't really talked about her partner's battle with breast cancer publicly, but she felt as though it was the right time to do so while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres. She said, "I haven't talked about it much, but with you, I will. She's doing well, which is great." Elsewhere in the interview, Roberts spoke about her own battle with breast cancer.

Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. Years later, in 2012, and after having gone into remission, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and had to undergo a bone marrow transplant. The GMA anchor said that her battle with the illness has allowed her a greater understanding of what Laign, her partner since 2005, is going through. Still, she said that it did not prepare her to see her partner deal with her own breast cancer battle.

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," she said. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well." Roberts went on to explain how she has supported Laign, saying, "I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver." The news personality added, "And I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."

Roberts' comments come shortly after she revealed that Laign had to pause her treatment for breast cancer. She told Entertainment Tonight that due to "complications with the chemotherapy," they had to take a break from treatment. However, she maintained that Laign was doing alright, adding, "They're working it out. We're gonna figure it out. The prognosis is still very good." Roberts continued to reflect on dealing with the illness by saying, "There are peaks and valleys, and we went through a valley but it's more of a peak right now and I'm just very grateful for all the love and support that she's receiving."