'Good Morning America': Robin Roberts Reveals Brief Update on Partner Amber Laign's Health

Robin Roberts' longtime partner, Amber Laign, has been battling breast cancer since late 2021. Amidst that battle, Roberts has been keeping her fans up to date on how her partner is doing. As She Finds noted, the Good Morning America anchor recently shared another update after taking time away from the news program to be by Laign's side.

Roberts shared a video on Instagram in which she offered an update about her partner's condition. She began the clip by sharing her "Morning Message and Prayer," and it tied back to Laign's own battle. Roberts said, in part, "things may be coming against you, but know this: God did not create you to be overcome, he created you to be an overcome." Despite the fact that she was not present, the news anchor said that the prayer was also for Laign, who was having a difficult past week.

"She [Laign] had a challenging week last week, so thank you for allowing me the time to be with her," Roberts said. As she mentioned, she took a step back from GMA, which allowed her to go on vacation to Key West with her partner of 17 years. Roberts returned to the news program on Monday. Over the past few months, the Brighter by the Day author has shared a number of updates about her partner's battle with breast cancer. In late April, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that Laign was "doing well."

Roberts has also been open about the fact that her own previous battle with breast cancer has allowed her to be a great support system to Laign. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and later developed myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) after having gone into remission. Roberts reflected, "I went through it twice, barely shed a tea. I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well." The TV personality continued to share how she was supporting Laign, saying, "I'm able to kind of give her a roadmap because I've gone through it, but she's also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver." The news personality added, "And I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I'm doing the same thing for her."