Ginger Zee Addresses Speculation She Quit 'Good Morning America'

Good Morning America is not out a meteorologist. Amid recurring rumors that she is poised to leave the long-running ABC morning program, GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee cleared the air and set the record straight as Los Angeles-based meteorologist Leslie Lopez filled in for her Monday.

During Monday's show, Zee, who first joined GMA in November 2011, was notably absent, with Rebecca Jarvis, who was filling in for an absent Michael Strahan, introducing her replacement by sharing, "We head over to Leslie Lopez, from our station KABC in Los Angeles. She's in for Ginger. Hello, Leslie! Welcome!" Lopez added, "Thank you so much. It's great to be here," before later sharing on Instagram, "Good Morning America! I'm filling for the wonderful and stellar [Ginger Zee] on [GMA] this morning." Still, Zee's absence caused some confusion and led some to believe she may be leaving GMA for good, but prior to her Monday absence, Zee informed fans she would be taking a brief break from GMA in order to spend some time with family.

"Really looking forward to some time away next week," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "As a heads-up, last time I took a few days off everyone thought I died or left abc etc... I am just going to take vacation and time off social. Thank goodness."

As headlines like "GMA Meteorologist Ginger Zee Reveals She is Leaving Show" began to surface amid her announcement, Zee's husband, Ben Aaron, seized the opportunity to poke a little fun at them, writing on Instagram, "Ok, he began. "So, this is something Ginger wanted to discuss with you personally but I honestly don't know where she is. All I got was a note detailing her new career: Head Furry, Duluth Minnesota Chapter." Aaron hilariously went on to claim, "I had to look it up myself but apparently Furries, for folks that don't know, are people who dress up and act like animals both realistic or cartoon. I am as shocked as you are. I also should have seen the signs."

"One day I came home and she was dressed like a dog chasing the mailman. Then there was the constant barking and peeing on the rug. I just chalked it up to menopause. And of course, her giant, recent stomach tattoo: Fur Life," he quipped, later adding, "even signed the note with her new fursona: Tingles Mcgiggleshits... Maybe one day she'll come back to us."

Thankfully, fans shouldn't expect to see Zee leaving GMA anytime soon, despite the persistent rumors every time she takes a brief hiatus from the show. The beloved meteorologist got her start working for various outlets in Flint, Michigan, Merrillville, Indiana, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, before joining the GMA team on Good Morning America Weekend in 2011. In December 2013, she became Chief Meteorologist for Good Morning America and weather editor for ABC News.