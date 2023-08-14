Why Robin Roberts Was Missing From 'Good Morning America' on Friday

Robin Roberts has been absent from Good Morning America for various reasons over the years, especially with her personal struggle with cancer and the struggle of her long-term partner Amber Laign. According to Hello!, Roberts' latest absence was for a very positive reason.

Roberts was out on Friday and has been working toward her wedding with Laign, sharing some of the planning and special glee on social media. "Sweet Amber & I received this lovely surprise from "the Task Force" wishing us well on our fast approaching nuptials," Roberts captioned a post on Saturday. "Appropriate we got this today since we're about to meet with our fabu wedding planner to check out our florals for the ceremony and reception."

The photo shows some lovely purplish flowers in front of a table decorated with photos of the couple. Roberts also shared another photo showing the Mayo Clinic surprised the couple with a tantalizing dessert.

"Attending Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees Meetings in Rochester, MN. At last night's dinner Sweet Amber & I received a lovely surprise for our upcoming wedding!" Roberts wrote. "We so appreciate and love our Mayo family. Wishing all a wonderful weekend."

It is a time of celebration that will continue into the week, with Roberts being celebrated on GMA on Aug. 16 as part of a Bachelorette party that was announced on the show a week ago. "That's more nerve-racking than the wedding and the marriage!" Roberts reacted to the news.

The couple have been together for a while, but finally got engaged to start the year. Their wedding date hasn't been revealed just yet, but reports make it seem like September is the likely target. The couple marked 15 years together in 2020 and have a special connection to September according to Hello!

"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner. We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis," Roberts wrote at the time. "You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today... butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life."