'Ghosts' on CBS: Will There Be a Musical Episode in Season 2?

CBS' comedy Ghosts has already proven to be a hit. Throughout the series' debut season run, Ghosts has not only generated plenty of buzz on social media but also cemented itself as one of the top-rated TV series of the 2021-2022 season. As the show now looks ahead to its sophomore run, there is one question lingering on many fans' minds: will there be a musical episode in Ghosts Season 2?

A brief search of the Ghosts hashtag on Twitter will find many fans expressing hope that they will see Samantha and Jay, as well as the host of ghosts calling the house at the center of the show home, belting out some tunes and showing off their best dance moves, and that seems to be something many of the stars at the heart of Ghosts are equally as interested in. Speaking to PopCulture.com, series star Rebecca Wisocky – also known as the Lady of Woodstone Mansion herself – revealed that while "there's no real dirt to spill" this time about a potential musical episode, she and the cast "talk about everything that we would love to get to do together as a cast. And that's definitely one of the things that we kind of were joking about from very early on."

Danielle Pinnock expressed a similar despite, telling PopCulture earlier this month that she hopes the Summer of Ghosts campaign releasing a Broadway-inspired track rivaling Hamilton "is a tease and that we'll get to have a musical episode." The actress, who stars as Woodstone Mansion ghost Alberta, the prohibition-era jazz singer from the 1920s, also revealed that although she doesn't sing, she "learned how to sing in this process," and she is now "really hoping that we have a musical episode so I can show what I've been working on."

Other cast members have seemed far more certain that a musical episode will happen, with Sheila Carrasco — the 1960s hippie ghost, Flower — stating that she believes "it's highly possible, from what I've heard." Acknowledging that musical episodes "are kind of hard to pull off," Carrasco explained that "everyone is such a great performer. So it would be such a cool thing to do." Richie Moriarty, who plays Scoutmaster Pete Martino, also feels pretty confident, sharing in May that while he does not have "insider information... I honestly do think we'll see [a musical episode]."

As for showrunner Joe Port's thoughts on a musical episode? Responding to a fan online who asked if a musical episode would happen in Season 2, Port didn't completely write it off, instead of replying with a GIF stating, "maybe..." It seems that fans will have to wait until Ghosts Season 2 premieres during the 2022-2023 TV season to see if their dreams of a musical episode will come true.

For more on Ghosts, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.