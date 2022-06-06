'Ghosts' Star Rebecca Wisocky Teases How Hetty Could Possibly Experience 'Change' in Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖

With a second season underway for the smash hit sitcom Ghosts set to premiere this fall on CBS, there are plenty of questions audiences will want answers to upon its sophomore return. But it's not just the fans who want to know what's ahead. Series star Rebecca Wisocky — also known as the Lady of Woodstone Mansion herself — also wants to know what's next, especially for her character, Hetty Woodstone. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com reflecting on the debut season of the single-camera comedy, Wisocky admits without presumption she would love to see a deeper dive into Hetty, postulating how there is a possible "change" transpiring in the Gilded Age spirit.



"Everything that [the writers have] given me has been so wonderful and surprising and exciting and at the very beginning, I would say to the Joes [Port and Wiseman], 'Well, yeah, but you haven't said how she dies yet. How am I going to talk about this character? People are going to want to know.' And they're like, 'No, no, this could go on for years and years and years,' and it's like, 'Oh, okay.' 'Yeah, the more doors you kind of wait to open, the more, different pathways you then leave open down the line.'"

Adding how she hopes that we learn just how Hetty died, Wisocky further reveals to PopCulture that she would love to learn what her power is seeing as a majority of the house ghosts all have some kind of ability. "[Even] if she has a power or if she's profoundly powerless, that would be just as juicy to play," she said. "Anything they hand me, I'm going to take it and try to run. So I think we might figure out a little bit more about her backstory."



Wisocky goes on to share how she is very "interested in meeting [Hetty's] mustachioed sister, Margaret," though she has "no idea" whether that would ever happen — just that she would "love" it. "They've laid out so many little clues and little story tidbits are planted not only in the dialogue that we've had, but in that house itself — the production design — Zoe Sakellaropoulo — is a genius. It's a beautiful set and it's just layer after layer of story and history and texture and there are so many places to go. So yeah, I'd like that." The actress goes on to share how she would also "love for Hetty to have some romance if that's possible," though she doesn't know who it could be.

Adding how her character has the "farthest to go" in terms of character development, Wisocky praises the female characters on the show for being "pioneers" in their time, a commendable aspect of the 22-minute comedy even though Hetty was not. "[She was] representative of the social mores and the class structure of her time and was kind of a snoot and possibly a very horrible person, she and her husband and she was oppressed in her marriage and didn't really try to break out of it or didn't feel like she had the capacity to, and I'm interested in those first 20, 30, 40 years after had Hetty died. How much more of a stick in the mud was she? What were her first interactions with Alberta [Danielle Pinnock] like?" she said. "It took her a hundred years to come around to the idea that women might be okay for women to vote, so, she's got a lot farther to go."

Wisocky further says the most "interesting" thing about her character is how she carries around the "weight of regret" as evidenced in her interactions with the other Woodstone ghosts. "I feel like Hetty's kind of a walking embodiment of what could have been, what might have been and I think that's something that's really resonating with people," she said. "People don't want to go into whatever afterlife there may or may not be carrying regrets, but they also carry so much fear for change... It's indicative of the way in which the show is light and frivolous and raucous and fantastical, but also really touches on some pretty deep themes, so change is possible. Change is happening. It's very slow with Hetty, but it is definitely — she's coming along."

One storyline that is seemingly positive in terms of possibly transpiring is a musical episode with Wisocky and many of her co-stars all believing it's in the cards for Season 2, especially after their Carnegie Hall performance at the Paramount Upfronts last month. "We were delighted when we got to do that at Carnegie Hall. I mean, that was mind-boggling… We're so happy that it went over so well," she said, adding how she really "hopes" a musical episode takes place for Season 2.

"We've not been told anything, for sure. So there's no real dirt to spill, but we've been — I mean, the cast obviously hangs out constantly and we like to talk about everything that we would love to get to do together as a cast and that's definitely one of the things that we kind of were joking about from very early on, some of the very first weeks of filming together, we thought it would be so great because there are people in the cast that really do have that skill," she said. However, Wisocky jokes she "doesn't necessarily need to have that skill" due in part to Hetty being more of a "church lady singer," an aspect of her Carnegie Hall performance she "enjoyed" a lot. "It took some of the pressure off of me," she said.

