'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Weighs in on Possible Musical Episode for Season 2 (Exclusive)

Amid the Summer of Ghosts campaign releasing a Broadway-inspired track rivaling Hamilton, fans of the CBS smash hit Ghosts have been wondering if a musical episode would be in the cards for the series when it returns this fall. While nothing is confirmed from showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, series star Danielle Pinnock — best known as Woodstone Mansion ghost Alberta, the prohibition era jazz singer from the 1920s — admits to PopCulture.com exclusively that she would be very open to the possibility should it arise.



"Oh my gosh, listen, [the Joes] — they don't tell us much, but I'm hoping that this [track] is a tease and that we'll get to have a musical episode. That's my secret wish," she told PopCulture.

Reiterating the fact that her character is all about music, Pinnock humbly admits though she is not a singer and doesn't "actually" sing, she learned how to do it in the process of filming the freshmen sitcom. "I started with a vocal coach. I wanted to really get her isms as down as possible. I also did start dance lessons and learned the Charleston and the Lindy Hop and all the dances of the time period. So, I'm really hoping that we have a musical episode so I can show what I've been working on."

When it comes to dancing, Pinnock is all about it and has shared videos with her co-stars on TikTok of viral dances. With so many of the videos blowing up on the social network and sparking interest from fans who want more, the multitalented actress, writer and comedian reveals the best friends are "always trying to do" all the trending challenges. "There's more of that coming for Season 2 without question and the full cast will be involved in it," she said.

Praising her co-stars, Román Zaragoza and Sheila Carrasco for being great dancers, Pinnock modestly says Zaragoza is a "way better dancer" than she is. "[He] kills it and every time Román dances, he is dead serious. He's not doing it for jokes. He's coming from the Debbie Allen School of Dance," she laughed. "He's serious business. So I have to say Román hands down is the best dancer in the group. I would also say Sheila got moves too. She does. Sheila has moves! But Brandon [Scott Jones] is good too. I'm telling you, we got some secret choreographers on the cast."

Relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+.