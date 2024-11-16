‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Teases Season 33 Semi-Finals Routines With Danny Amendola (Exclusive)

The 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars revealed the semi-finalists for Season 33, and fan-favorite pro Witney Carson spoke to PopCulture.com about making it one step closer to the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with partner, Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola. The two have become favorites throughout the season, but even despite viewers at home, you never know how far a couple will make it. Even though she and Amendola have to work twice as hard now to make it to the finals, Carson says it “feels amazing” making it this far.

“I don’t know if we ever know when you first get your celebrity partner how far you’ll make it,” Carson shared. “But honestly, I’m not surprised with Danny’s work ethic. He’s worked so hard, and he’s so dedicated to getting better. But it’s really just been fun to go to rehearsals every day and him learn the craft, and he’s just so into it. I’m just really, really proud of him overall, more than just making it as far as we have, but just, like, every week, the commitment has just been really amazing to watch and be a part of.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The semis will be putting a lot of pressure on the remaining five couples, and not just because the season is winding down. Each couple will be taking part in two rounds, including one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style, to secure a spot in the finals. Carson and Amendola will do a Viennese Waltz to “Gravity” by John Mayer and a Salsa to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin.

The ”completely different dance styles” has been “kind of a tricky challenge in just finding the balance between the workload and then having to flip a 180 and to rehearse the other styles,” Carson explained. “So we have one that’s really upbeat and fun and fast feet and some tricks in there, and then the other one is very soft and emotional and slow. So we’ve got two very different styles, but I think it’s gonna be great to see Danny play both sides.”

After NBA champion Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach were sent home, the semis will also see Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold vying for the chance to compete in the finals and for the final chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. At this point, it really could be anyone’s game, but it sounds like Witney Carson and Danny Amendola are already working as hard as ever to come out on top. The semi-finals for Dancing With the Stars Season 33 airs on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.