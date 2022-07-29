'Ghosts' Season 2 Sneak Peek Sizzle Reel Teases Aftermath of Jay's Fall

The countdown to Ghosts Season 2 has officially kicked off! With the sophomore return just two months away, CBS has released its first look at the highly anticipated return with a sizzle reel looking back at Season 1, while looking ahead to Season 2 with brand new footage. The clips from the new episodes included in the reel first debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con earlier this month and show the aftermath of the B&B collapse that left Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) falling through the floor.

But does Jay now have the ability to see the Woodstone Mansion ghosts like Sam? In the reel, fans can see events picking up almost immediately from the Season 1 finale with Jay resting in their home as he asks his wife if he can see the ghosts too. While she believes that is unlikely, the suspense builds up as Jay is confronted during his search around the home for ghosts with something that leaves him stunned. What exactly it is, fans will have to wait and see when the show returns on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Ghosts Season 2 Sneak Peek Now that we're *officially* two months away from Season 2 of #GhostsCBS, let's look back on our amazing first season! Okay, fine— we'll sneak in a first look at the new season too 👻 Posted by Ghosts on Thursday, July 28, 2022

The series, which was also the number one new television series of the 2021-2022 season and is currently the number one comedy streaming on Paramount+ this summer, has had a phenomenal first year. The single-camera comedy, adapted from the BBC One series of the same name by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman closed out its debut season with a major ratings win. After winning praise from fans and critics alike, the Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-led series ended Season 1 as the top-rated comedy on all of broadcast for the season-ending September to May 2021-2022 TV season. It has since been nominated for multiple awards, including numerous honors at the Television Critics Association Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association Broadcast and Cable TV Awards.

During a panel at the show's first of many more to come San Diego Comic-Con appearances on July 21, the showrunners and their multitalented cast members — McIver, Ambudkar, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Román Zaragoza and Devan Chandler Long — spooked up quite a show, teasing to fans what can be expected in Season 2 when it returns in September.

The cast and showrunners of Ghosts spooked up quite a scene at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday, in what was their first appearance at the renowned convention following phenomenal first season ratings run for CBS. With the show's creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman joining the spirited ensemble cast on a panel in famed Ballroom 20, the multitalented cast took time to reflect on the premiere season while teasing what's to come for Season 2, which will tell the "story of this young couple and their struggles with this business." Co-showrunner Wiseman also mentioned how audiences would "learn a little bit more" about each ghost's backstory while examining "lots of fun mysteries."

Wiseman also confirms that each ghost at the mansion has a special power, which they will "continue to explore" all season long as they create a focus on Pinnock's Alberta Haynes character and the mystery behind who murdered her. Elsewhere, the showrunner also teased how a "tree on the property" has a "special meaning" to Sasappis as it is as old as the Lenape spirit. Expressing his excitement over the story, Zaragoza hyped fans to "get ready." But while these stories will be explored, Port chimed in that there will also be a "surprising connection" with an established ghost that lives at the Farnsby home.

First premiering last October, the CBS smash hit Ghosts was developed by Port and Wiseman, who will also carry out a three-year deal with the eye network for additional programming. After record ratings and a win across broadcast, Ghosts was renewed for a second season in January and will return at a new time on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET. For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.