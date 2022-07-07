'Ghosts' Grabs 5 Nominations for CBS Sitcom at Hollywood Critics Association Broadcast and Cable TV Awards

After earning multiple nominations at the TCA Awards this past June, the new hit CBS sitcom Ghosts has grabbed five nominations at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Broadcast and Cable TV Awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series picked up a handful of nods in the Comedy category, including one for Best Broadcast Network Series. Additionally, four of the Ghosts stars nabbed nominations: Danielle Pinnock (Alberta) for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series; Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac) for Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series; Rose McIver (Sam) for Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay) for Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series.

The award-worthy news comes off the heels of the Television Critics Association Awards nominations last month, which found the smash-hit sitcom earning its first two TCAs nods. The Joe Port and Joe Wiseman creation based on the BBC series of the same name scored nominations for Outstanding New Program and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

Trading the undead for the mostly-still-dead, Ghosts stars McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay (Ambudkar) to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt. Additional stars of the show include Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, and Devan Chandler Long.

Recently, Wisocky sat down for an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, and spoke about the relationship between her character, Hetty, and McIver's Sam, who is her great-great-great-granddaughter. "I've loved exploring that relationship," Wisocky said. "Rose, and I have become close in real life as well, as have all of the ladies, especially. But I think that I want to know what Hetty's relationship with her own children if she had any was. I think she's got a lot of mistakes and like, I said, regrets about how she lived her life and her interaction with her own potential daughter – maybe we don't know whether or not she had one!"

The actress then added that the "slow burn, maternal surrogacy" that has been progressing between Hetty and Sam has been "very fun and very rewarding" for both herself and McIver. "I think that will continue, Rose and I both enjoyed playing it. We've convinced ourselves that we're looking more and more like we're related, which really flattering to me if nothing more. But yeah, I think Hetty will continue to be the surrogate mother figure to Samantha."

Ghosts has been renewed for Season 2, which will air later this year on CBS. The show is also streaming for free on Pluto TV, which is an ad-supported service that offers more than 250 live channels, as well as on-demand movies and TV shows. For more on Ghosts, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.