'Ghosts' Season 2 Premiere Date, New Time Slot Revealed at CBS

Consider our reservation booked! On Thursday, CBS announced returning dates for 18 of its returning series, including the highly anticipated sophomore season of Ghosts, created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. In a press release shared by Deadline, Ghosts Season 2 will return this September with a brand-new time slot. After it was revealed the show would be moving into the 8:30 p.m. ET time slot, replacing the newly canceled The United States of Al, Ghosts Season 2 will premiere Thursday, Sept. 29.

The news was also revealed by the cast, led by Rose McIver on Thursday afternoon with an announcement video shared on the show's official social media. "Woodstone B&B is almost open for business," the cast says in shared messages. "Join us for the grand opening when Season 2 premieres on September 29th." Ghosts will join Young Sheldon, So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas for the 8 p.m ET to 11 p.m. ET block.

After showrunners Port and Wiseman teased to PopCulture.com after the Season 1 finale that Ghosts Season 2 would delve into the struggles of a couple running a business and the toll it takes on them, series star McIver weighed in on the direction with PopCulture, sharing how after Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) landed in the basement following the collapse, "if there is anything good in this entire world, [Jay] has to recover" as the pair takes on more responsibilities upon the B&B's opening. "Sam cannot take on any more right now. I feel for her. I think Jay, he's resilient. I'm hopeful," McIver told PopCulture.

But with Sam and Jay being a very loving and empathetic couple, McIver is optimistic about their tight dynamic to keep the pair going amid pending tension. "I love that it's Jay's superpower — and among all of these ghosts and powers — is that he is just unconditionally loving," she said of Ambudkar's character. "He really is, the character really is, he's so unbelievably willing to get on board with everything that Samantha has gone through and I think if any couple is going to weather a harrowing business ordeal together, it's these two. They really do, they're very compatible."

For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.