'Ghosts' Star Rose McIver Addresses Jay's 'Superpower' Ahead of Season 2 (Exclusive)

The CBS smash hit freshman sitcom Ghosts might have wrapped up its premiere season this past month, but there is a lot to look ahead to once the single-camera sitcom returns this fall for its sophomore offering. With Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) finally opening the Woodstone B&B to guests despite the front entrance caving in following a curse Thor (Devan Chandler Long) allegedly cast on them, there is a lot more story to tell with the critically acclaimed series.

After showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman teased to PopCulture.com last week that Season 2 would delve into the struggles of a couple running a business and the toll it takes on them, Rose McIver weighed in on the direction, sharing how after the two landed in the basement following the collapse, "if there is anything good in this entire world, [Jay] has to recover" as the pair takes on more responsibilities upon the B&B's opening. "Sam cannot take on any more right now. I feel for her. I think Jay, he's resilient. I'm hopeful," McIver told PopCulture, adding that though she has yet to see the scripts, "anything could happen" when they return to filming this summer.

(Photo: CBS Studios)

But with Sam and Jay being a very loving and empathetic couple, McIver is optimistic about their tight dynamic to keep the pair going amid pending tension, per Port and Wiseman. "I love that it's Jay's superpower — and among all of these ghosts and powers — is that he is just unconditionally loving," she said of Ambudkar's character. "He really is, the character really is, he's so unbelievably willing to get on board with everything that Samantha has gone through and I think if any couple is going to weather a harrowing business ordeal together, it's these two. They really do, they're very compatible."

McIver adds how the relationship penned brilliantly by the writers is one that finds Sam and Jay "meet each other's weaknesses and take care of each other in such a loving way," that it creates a bond almost impenetrable. "It's a couple that more and more, as the show goes on, and the more we kind of find out about where they're from and who they're about, what they're about — that I really believe in," she said. "And the ghosts really believe in too. The prom episode ["Attic Girl"] was so sweet and emotional for that reason. Just kind of, despite all of this other stuff going on, there still was romance and this deep love that exists in it."

It's also a relationship audiences cannot get enough of, in addition to the "totally surreal" fan reception that McIver is most humbled by. "We're so excited and grateful and I was hopeful. I knew that the cast were a really strong cast and the writing was wonderful and they've done such a great job with all the production design. The elements were all there," she said. "And then just when you see that it actually lands and that the audience are kind of tuning in the way they are, it's just a great feeling. We're all super pumped."

