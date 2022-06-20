'Ghosts' Season 2 Kicks off Filming of CBS Sitcom With New Set Videos From the Cast

Ghosts has officially begun filming the highly-anticipated sophomore season of its smash-hit sitcom in Montreal and the cast gave fans a little tease of all the shenanigans to come with a set of hilarious behind-the-scenes videos on Monday. Kicking the first day off with a video teasing who will be the first to break out in giggles while filming, the reel shared across the CBS sitcom's official social media accounts shows the cast while on set, led by Devan Chandler Long suggesting his co-star Danielle Pinnock would be the first, followed by his fellow castmates thinking it would be Asher Grodman.

With three for Pinnock and six for Grodman, Grodman retaliates by saying it would be his co-star, Richie Moriarty, "Literally, his spirit will be shattered." Grodman told PopCulture.com earlier this spring that being a part of the show that has been loved by audiences all over has been a "surreal experience" for him. "We're lucky to be part of it and for us, it's especially great because we really like each other as a group, so it's just fun to go to work every day."

Grodman added how his "favorite part" of getting to work with his co-stars — Long, Moriarty, Pinnock, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, Román Zaragoza and Brandon Scott Jones — is getting to work with them on the series, which has been picked up for 22 episodes set to premiere this fall. "I'm one of 10 in this show and everyone has such an open heart and is so supportive of each other. We learn so much from each other," he said. "I've never done a comedy before — I'm picking people's brains and also, we've been on such a roller coaster because we were sitting there in L.A. on a Friday in March of 2020 thinking that we were going to shoot this thing on a Monday and then something happened — I forget what it was — and delayed for a very long time."

Sharing how the pilot season is a "tumultuous roller coaster," Grodman says adding a pandemic to that equation with its "ups and downs," was a big support for each of them and one he is most humbled by. "We [had] each other to lean on and go through this journey with together," he said. "The Ghosts cast text thread is a fun place."

With fans having to keep up with the fun on social media, an hour following the first reel from the Ghosts social accounts teasing who would be breaking first, it was revealed by Wisocky and Long that Jones was the first to break. "We found out who did it. They went and broke," Wisoscky said with the camera turning to Jones. "So sweet and cute — and a breaker!"

Last November, Jones shared he was incredibly humbled over the good reviews and fan reception. "You can't be unhappy, right?" he laughed with PopCulture. "You definitely are so, so pumped. I think the thing that's the most exciting about it, is it just maybe means that we're going to be able to get a chance to make more episodes and get to see more places where these characters go. I think we've had such great engagement from the fans online that I think we want to also make sure we honor them and say thank you so much. The more we can do to sort of start building these worlds out, the better, and hopefully our audiences will continue to come with us, but right now we're all so flattered. Truly, truly so flattered. It's been great."

For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.