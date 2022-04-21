'Ghosts' on CBS: How to Watch the Season 1 Finale

✖

CBS's new hit comedy Ghosts is airing its Season 1 finale on Thursday, April 21 and we have all the details on how fans can watch the big episode. The final episode of the season, titled "Farnsby & B," will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET Thursday night. Paramount+ subscribers will also be able to watch the Ghosts Season 1 finale, as the service offers live streaming. Anyone interested in checking out all that Paramount+ has to offer can click here for a free streaming offer.

In the 18th episode of its debut season, Sam and Jay await the arrival of their first official B&B guests but face obstacles triggered by a Norse curse placed upon them by Thorfinn. Additionally, Isaac takes a huge, centuries-in-the-making step in his personal life.

Fans don't have to worry if the show is coming back, as Ghosts actress Rebecca Wisocky — who plays Hetty Woodstone — spoke with ET Canada during the recent 2022 PaleyFest, where she indicated the show will soon officially begin production on the new episodes following its Season 2 renewal this past winter. "We're going [to Montreal] in June, and we get to film 22 more episodes for everybody, and fall more deeply in love with Canada, which we all already are," Wisocky said.

Trading the undead for the mostly-still-dead, Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay — played by Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) — to turn the manner into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt.

Ghosts has been growing in popularity, and the hot comedy recently marked a major ratings milestone following one of its latest episodes. According to TV Joe, one of the show's most recent episodes, "Trevor's Pants" increased in total viewers and was the number one Thursday series in the adults 18 to 34 demo. TV Joe noted: "That's right: A CBS comedy finished first with Gen Z/millennial viewers." Notably, Ghosts has one of the highest viewer increases and change rates of current broadcast TV shows, indicating that fans are really loving these witty wraiths.