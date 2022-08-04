'Ghosts' Star Richie Moriarty Reveals the Other Character He Played in the CBS Sitcom You Might Have Missed

When it comes to guest stars, TV's number one comedy Ghosts has the most eclectic and fun mix of talent checking into the Woodstone B&B — with Season 2 no doubt leveling up when it returns this fall. But as series star Richie Moriarty shared with media and fans at the San Diego Comic-Con last month, the series utilized the versatile performer for one very important role outside his usual Scoutmaster character, Pete Martino.

During the show's first of many panels to come at the renowned convention, Moriarty revealed how he starred as one of the Cholera Pit ghosts that reside in Woodstone Mansion owned by Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Admitting how this is a detail rarely spoken about publicly, Moriarty reveals he appears in the first and second episodes as one of the basement spirits doomed to live an eternity in the dark.

"In two episodes, I play one of the basement ghosts. I don't obviously look anything like I currently look, but, I think it was a bit of — the Joes [Port and Wiseman] can maybe touch on this — but I think it was a bit of a COVID thing when we were shooting the pilot, they just didn't want to have more people on set, so they asked if I could double up and play one of the cholera victims. And I mean, of course, I was like, yeah."

Moriarty's co-star, Rebecca Wisocky — who plays Hetty Woodstone — chimed in that the cast was all "incredibly jealous" by the honor, while Sheila Carrasco, best known for playing hippie ghost Flower, shares praises her castmate for being "incredible at characters and impressions," stating it was a "really great and smart" casting move from the showrunners.

Humbled by the comments from his co-stars, Moriarty told convention goers it was all "so fun" to take part in. "That whole group of actors, we have a lot of like actors from Toronto, some from Montreal locally, they're incredible. It's kind of a thankless job at points because they're just kind of in the shadows and most of them don't say anything, but they're all lovely working actors in Canada mostly," he said. But while the cast confirmed Moriarty's role as a Cholera Ghost at the panel, eagle-eyed fans including the Ghosts CBS fan page discovered the segment earlier this spring with the comedy writer and actor stating, "Secret's out." Whether Moriarty's Cholera Ghost will return for Season 2 is yet to be seen, but fans will find out when Ghosts returns for Season 2 on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.