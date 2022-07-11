'Ghosts' Welcomes Special Guest Star for CBS Sitcom's San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Panel

The hit CBS comedy Ghosts will be well-represented at the first in-person San Diego Comic-Con in two years later this month. All members of the main cast will attend a panel to talk about the upcoming second season, with guest star Matt Walsh as the moderator. CBS will also launch an immersive marketing campaign during the convention.

The Ghosts panel is scheduled for Thursday, July 21 in Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center. Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long are all set to attend. Executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman will be there as well. Walsh, who starred in the Season 1 episode "The Vault," will try to keep the stars on the topic during the discussion. CBS will also show off never-before-seen footage.

Ghosts will also have a physical presence outside its one-hour panel at the convention. CBS is setting up Pinecone Trooper Pete's "Friend Zone" at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park between July 21 and July 24. There will also be a real-life Woodstone Mansion set up so fans can feel like they are visiting the show's setting. Fans who cannot make it to San Diego can also enjoy a Woodstone Mansion walkthrough experience in the Metaverse. There will be quests, puzzles, and collectible NFTs springled throughout the experience.

Ghosts is based on the U.K. comedy of the same name, created by Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, and Ben Willbond. McIver and Ambudkar star as Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who live in a country house Samantha inherited from a distant relative. The home is falling apart and is inhabited by ghosts. Samantha can see and interact with the ghosts after a near-death experience in the first episode, but Jay cannot. Aside from Walsh, Season 1 also featured guest appearances from Caroline Aaron, Rachel Harris, Punam Patel, Mark Linn-Baker, and Kathryn Greenwood.

Ghosts was one of the top-rated new sitcoms of the 2021-2022 season and CBS quickly renewed the show. Season 2 will debut on Sept. 29. Wiseman, who co-runs the show with Port, said the new episodes will introduce new characters.

"It's a big property, it's a big house... and we have thought of creative, fun ways to bring ghosts into the property," Wiseman recently told TVLine. Samantha will meet new ghosts wherever she goes, including some at neighboring properties. Port also told PopCulture.com that the couple's bend and breakfast will be up and returning in Season 2, providing a "great opportunity to have stories walking in the door, but it is going to be the story of a struggling business, trying to get up on its feet." The entire first season is available to stream on Paramount+.