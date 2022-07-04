'Ghosts' Moves to New Time Slot This Fall on CBS

When Ghosts returns this fall to CBS, audiences will find the smash hit sitcom in a brand new time slot. In an announcement shared by the network on May 18 ahead of its Paramount Upfront in New York City showcasing its catalog of programming, CBS will be making one of its most significant changes this fall in the Thursday night comedy block.

Scaling back its offerings to one hour after nine years of a two-hour block competing directly with NBC, the freshmen sitcom Ghosts will move from its original 9 p.m. ET timeslot to 8:30 p.m. ET when the show premieres Sept. 29, while seasoned Young Sheldon will move to 8 p.m. ET. For the 2022-2023 season, the first-year series So Help Me, Todd — a new legal drama starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as an attorney and private detective team who are also mother and son — follows close behind at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the sophomore season of CSI: Vegas will move to a new night and close out the evening at 10 p.m. ET.

The refreshing and profoundly funny Ghosts closed off its debut season this past April with a major ratings win. After earning praise from fans and critics alike, the Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-led series ended Season 1 as the top-rated comedy on all of the broadcast networks for the soon-ending traditional September to May 2021-2022 broadcast TV season. Ghosts' Season 1 success was revealed in a report from Variety that cited Nielsen's "most current" data through May 8 in the 18-49 age demographic — a group considered key to advertisers and overall longevity of most series. Within those statistics, Ghosts averaged a 1.0 rating for its 18-episode debut season, which kicked off in October and concluded in April. That tied the series for the top-performing comedy this season alongside fellow CBS comedy Young Sheldon.

Following its debut last October, Ghosts has been widely praised — and rightfully so. The series is certified fresh with a 91% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77% audience score. Given its popularity, it came as little surprise in January when CBS officially greenlit a Season 2 renewal for the comedy. It was confirmed earlier this month that Paramount+ will be the exclusive streaming home for Ghosts, with the chief programming officer at Paramount+ Tanya Giles, noting how the series "is one of the biggest comedy hits in years and one of the most talked-about shows."

With Ghosts now shooting Season 2 in Montreal, the show returns on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET, check your local listings. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+.