'Ghosts' Star Devan Chandler Long Addresses His Character's 'Skeletons' in 'Thorapy' Episode (Exclusive)

✖

After a record-breaking first season leading into a summer filled with goodies from the new favorite CBS sitcom, Ghosts will no doubt answer some major questions when it returns this fall. But while audiences will get to learn more about the beloved Woodstone Mansion spirits, Thorfinn will still be working through his "skeletons" following his therapy sessions. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, while reflecting on the debut season, series star Devan Chandler Long gets candid about his character's mental health and why the episode resonates with fans so much.

"I think, especially in this day and age — we have had a lot of time to be introspective over the last few years and I think people are kind of taking a look at themselves and just trying to be healthy," Long said. "I think as a society we're becoming more and more acceptable of just getting help, health and mental health and it's all one kind of coinciding ball."

Further adding how audiences can relate through the episode, "Thorapy" because of how the writing and performances worked to humanize the issue, Long said it's all about each of us having our own "skeletons in the closet," no matter what they are. "I think it's like Thor is kind of dealing with that. I think people can be like, you know what? If this Viking dude can be a little vulnerable and sit down and share about his history, even though it took him 1,000 years, maybe we could all kind of take a little page out of Thor's book."

Collectively admitting how TV 10 years ago would have never brought up such discussions surrounding the issue around mental health and the advocacy for such an issue, Long says the season finale with Thor allegedly casting a curse on Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as a way to prevent the B&B from opening up will no doubt leave him with some residual trauma. Particularly after showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman told PopCulture that Season 2 would be showcasing the story of a couple's struggling business and the stresses of running that establishment.

"He's going to feel so guilty," Long said. "I mean, he's pretty responsible for the cliffhanger of Season 1, so maybe he should feel good about that because that's a good moment. But no, he's going to feel pretty bad. I mean, he's a Viking. He's a bull in a China shop. He tries his best, but he's going to break a lot of dishes and, but he's probably going to try to glue those dishes back together and they just might not look the same they were before they were broken. But you could probably still eat off of them. So we'll see what he does."

For more on Ghosts and Devan Chandler Long, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ and get an exclusive streaming offer here.