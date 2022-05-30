CBS Keeps Spirit Alive of Smash Hit 'Ghosts' With Immersive Multi-City Campaign

✖

CBS freshman comedy Ghosts had a huge first season, bringing in tons of fans and quickly becoming one of the biggest new shows on broadcast TV. Now, ahead of Season 2, the network is keeping the spirit of smash hit the series alive with an immersive multi-city special event campaign. According to a press release, "Each character will be honored with a distinctive 'to die for' activation, bringing their individual worlds and stories into the here and now with a variety of in-person events, stunts and experiences."

As far as what exactly each Ghosts character event will offer, CBS explained that "fans will explore the lives (and afterlives) of the spirits, including Flower, a hippie from the '60s; Hetty, a Victorian society woman and wife of a 19th-century robber baron; Alberta, the saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer; Isaac, the 18th-century forgotten Founding Father; Sasappis, a sarcastic native from the 16th century; Pete, the upbeat '80s scout troop leader; Thorfinn, a Viking warrior from 1009; and Trevor, the slick, pantsless-for-eternity '90s finance bro. Also to be feted are Samantha and Jay, the present-day married "livings" who recently inherited Woodstone Mansion, the country estate inhabited by the spirits whom Samantha has the ability to see and hear. Adding to the intrigue, each activation will feature a limited-edition collectible character NFT, as well as gift cards for a month-long subscription to Paramount+ where viewers can watch Ghosts' first season on-demand."

The big Ghosts events will be taking place all across the country, from New York to California. This means that fans from all over the U.S. might have a chance to check out at least one of them. The events are as follows:

Flower's Flowers – A flowery Los Angeles experience in June honoring the '60s bohemian spirit, Flower.

– A flowery Los Angeles experience in June honoring the '60s bohemian spirit, Flower. Hetty-quette: a Book of Etiquette – A launch party for Hetty's book of social "Hetty-quette," even if her advice is a little dated!

– A launch party for Hetty's book of social "Hetty-quette," even if her advice is a little dated! The Alberta Haynes Museum – The storied Alberta Haynes Museum, coming to life with an exclusive pop-up experience in Alberta's hometown of Altoona, Pa. For fans who can't make the trip in person, a tour on the GHOSTS social channels will showcase the artifacts, memorabilia and GHOSTS "Easter eggs."

– The storied Alberta Haynes Museum, coming to life with an exclusive pop-up experience in Alberta's hometown of Altoona, Pa. For fans who can't make the trip in person, a tour on the GHOSTS social channels will showcase the artifacts, memorabilia and GHOSTS "Easter eggs." Sass's Ghost Stories – An evening storytelling performance in New York City to celebrate Sasappis' storytelling roots.

– An evening storytelling performance in New York City to celebrate Sasappis' storytelling roots. Pete's Friend Zone – Pete's Pinecone Trooper-themed "Friend Zone" in San Diego, which will have a campsite feel, complete with A-frame-inspired tents for shade, activation stations and campsite snacks.

– Pete's Pinecone Trooper-themed "Friend Zone" in San Diego, which will have a campsite feel, complete with A-frame-inspired tents for shade, activation stations and campsite snacks. Thorfinn's Viking Feast – A Viking lunch for Thorfinn, providing select fans with a Nordic-inspired dining experience at sea.

– A Viking lunch for Thorfinn, providing select fans with a Nordic-inspired dining experience at sea. Isaac's Victory – Isaac finally one-ups Alexander Hamilton when he's featured on an (wait for it ... ) $11 bill!

– Isaac finally one-ups Alexander Hamilton when he's featured on an (wait for it ... ) $11 bill! Trevor's Hamptons Party – The exclusive "Forever Trevor" '90s-themed Hamptons bash to give Trevor the party of his dreams.

– The exclusive "Forever Trevor" '90s-themed Hamptons bash to give Trevor the party of his dreams. Sam & Jay's Woodstone Premiere – The world premiere screening event to kick off season two.

Fans can follow @GhostsCBS on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for upcoming specifics on the campaign, and use #SummerOfGhosts to join in the fun. Season two of Ghosts will premiere in its new time slot at 8:30 pm ET on Thursdays on CBS this fall. At this time, an official premiere date has not been announced. For more on Ghosts, stay tuned to the latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture!