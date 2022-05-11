'Ghosts' Star Brandon Scott Jones Addresses On-Set Pranks With Co-Stars (Exclusive)

✖

The CBS sitcom Ghosts is a runaway hit for the network thanks to its clever writing and an ensemble cast that consistently raises the bar with its sharp comedic timing. But it's the hilarity happening behind the scenes that has fans just as enamored — even if it's at the expense of series star Brandon Scott Jones. In a PopCulture.com exclusive with Jones in support of his new Netflix movie Senior Year out on Friday, the multitalented actor has been the subject of many pranks and on-set shenanigans while shooting the show in Montreal.

One such incident even involved his co-star Asher Grodman breaking his finger — a moment Jones jokingly admits ruined his career as a hand model. "Asher broke my finger, yeah. Asher broke my finger... I had a career going, too. I was so close. My Dawn dish soap campaign was right about to hit," Jones smiled.

Fans will recall this past November that co-star Richie Moriarty gifted fans with a compilation of Jones getting scared 21 times in two minutes, often with Grodman in the background cheering the scares on. When asked if he would ever get back at his co-stars and why was it that he was always an easy target, Jones admits he's unsure. "I mean, it's probably something I need to take a hard look in the mirror, right? And I'm like, 'Oh, they're so funny.' But then I'm like, wait a second. I am the target of all these.'"

Don't count Jones out, though. The actor, who plays the beloved Revolutionary War ghost Isaac Higgintoot on Ghosts, admits he has a plan in the works — though he isn't sure what it is quite yet. "I do want to get them back. Actually, I think I'm going to try the long con, the long game, right, with Richie. And really just slowly start to plant some seeds this year. I don't know exactly what, but I feel like whatever it is, I want it to pay off in Season 5, and it'll be thrilling."

Despite the show wrapping up this past January and the season finale taking place last month, that didn't stop others from catching on to how easily scared Jones gets. "I just did The Talk too, and they scared me on The Talk because it's really starting a trend. Richie was so sweet. He texted me, and he was like, 'I'm ruining your life. I'm so sorry,'" he laughed.

But while Jones plots his schemes against Moriarty (and, by association an enabling Grodman), the Maryland native admits he is incredibly humbled by all the love fans have shown the series and his equally warmhearted co-stars. "It's such a great feeling, truly. We didn't know what to expect. We didn't know how people were going to enjoy it or not and the fact that I think people found it and they keep coming back really means a lot," he said. "The best part is honestly — selfishly — is that it means we get to do more of them, and I really love my cast and I love the people I get to work with every day. We literally were just texting five seconds ago, how excited we are to see each other in New York coming up [for Paramount Upfront 2022]. So I'm very, very pumped about that."

For more on Ghosts and all things Brandon Scott Jones, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ and get an exclusive streaming offer here.