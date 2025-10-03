‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals ‘Big Bang Theory’ Connection

The Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 trailer just dropped, and it unveils some major The Big Bang Theory lore.

In the first look at Season 2 of the Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie (Montana Jordan) announces that McAllister Tire is now under new management.

Asked the new name of the tire shop, Georgie responds, “Dr. Tire,” referencing the business first coined on The Big Bang Theory.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Georgie tells his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment), that he and his auto shop co-worker, Ruben (Jessie Prez), have been disagreeing about “everything” as of late. Making things even tougher is the fact that he can’t simply act “sexy” with Ruben to get out of arguments the way he does with Mandy.

The Big Bang Theory fans know that Georgie will go on to become the “Tire King of Texas,” played by Jerry O’Connell on the flagship CBS comedy back in 2018. But with no mention of Ruben in the original series, fans have been wondering how Georgie’s current business partner will fit into the story moving forward.

“I don’t know,” series co-creator Steve Holland told TVLine following the Season 1 finale. “I mean, this is certainly the first step on the road to Dr. Tire. It’s possible that he and Ruben have a falling out. It’s also possible that Ruben is a silent partner and Georgie is the face of Dr. Tire. We’ve talked about all those options. Hopefully, we have a long road ahead of us, so we’re taking it one small step at a time.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage also stars Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, and Dougie Baldwin.

Another Big Bang Theory spinoff called Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is on the way at HBO Max, following Stuart Bloom, the comic book store owner played by Kevin Sussman in the original show, as he is “tasked with restoring reality” after breaking a device built by Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki).

Familiar Big Bang Theory characters Bert (Brian Posehn), Barry (John Ross Bowie), and Denise (Lauren Lapkus) will also appear, as will “alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory.”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 premieres Thursday, October 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.







