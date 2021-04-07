George Segal’s Final ‘The Goldbergs’ Episode: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

ABC's The Goldbergs is officially bidding farewell to series star George Segal on Wednesday. Two week after the actor died due to complications of bypass surgery, he will make his final appearance as Albert "Pops" Solomon on the beloved ABC sitcom’s episode "Couple Off." The episode will be followed by a tribute to the actor.

Airing a little more than two weeks after Segal's March 22 death, the episode will kick off on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. For those without a TV, the episode will also be livestreamed on ABC.com/watch-live or via the ABC apps with a cable provider login. The app is available on Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox and more. As with most ABC series, the episode will also livestream on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. While those services require a subscription, most offer free trials.

Filmed just before his passing, "Couple Off" acts as the 15th episode of the currently airing seventh season. According to the official synopsis per ABC, "When Barry and Joanne crash Erica and Geoff’s peaceful weekend camping trip, they end up in a competition to see who is the better couple, causing some unexpected shifts in relationships. After learning that Brea thinks Adam has an easy, privileged life, Adam seeks to prove her wrong by getting a job but quickly learns she might be right. A special new Goldbergs." The episode will be followed by a 45-second tribute to Segal, who starred as Pops since 2013.

Ahead of its premiere, ABC has aired numerous promos for the episode, with one reading, "It has been eight wonderful seasons with Pops. Join us for the final episode with the legendary George Segal." A number of the series' stars have also promoted the episode, with Sean Giambrone, who stars as Segal's onscreen grandson Adam Goldberg, tweeting, "WEDNESDAY George's final episode… A tribute for him will follow. Hope you'll be watching." Wendi McLendon-Covery, who stars as Beverly Goldberg, wrote in a Tuesday tweet, "I will be live-tweeting tomorrow night's ep., so I hope all you Goldnerds will join me. And it's important to note that tomorrow night is George's last episode, not the last episode of the season." The actress also confirmed the series "would NEVER replace George in the role of Pops." She said if ABC picks up The Goldbergs for a ninth season, "we will address it then."