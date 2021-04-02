'The Goldbergs' Teases George Segal's Final Episode as ABC Sets up Special Tribute

✖

The Goldbergs is preparing to say goodbye to one of its own. Following his death in March, late actor George Segal is set to appear in what will be his final episode of the beloved ABC sitcom next week, taking on the role of family and fan-favorite Albert "Pops" Solomon a final time.

Segal's final episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 7. Titled "Couple Off," an official synopsis from ABC reads, "When Barry and Joanne crash Erica and Geoff’s peaceful weekend camping trip, they end up in a competition to see who is the better couple, causing some unexpected shifts in relationships. After learning that Brea thinks Adam has an easy, privileged life, Adam seeks to prove her wrong by getting a job but quickly learns she might be right." ABC released a first-look teasing the "special new" episode on April 1, saying that "it has been eight wonderful seasons with Pops" and inviting viewers to "join us for the final episode with the legendary George Segal."

According to Deadline, in the days leading up to Segal's final episode, the network will air teasers for the episode. The episode, which airs beginning at 8 p.m. ET, will then be followed by a 45-second tribute to the actor, who has starred on the series since 2013. Segal's final episode will mark the second such tribute to the actor, with the network having honored Segal with a special coda during the episode that aired just days after his passing on Monday, March 22 at 87 due to complications of bypass surgery. The cast and crew also paid tribute to Segal in an emotional statement.

"On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George," the statement read. "He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."

Along with The Goldbergs, Segal was also well known for starring in the 1966 film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? which earned him an Oscar nomination. His other credits include Ship of Fools, Where's Poppa?, Blume in Love, For the Boys, King Rat, and numerous others. His final episode of The Goldbergs will air Wednesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.