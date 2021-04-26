George Lopez Returning to TV in Hit Sitcom

✖

George Lopez is making a triumphant return to TV by guest-starring on a big current hit sitcom. According to an exclusive report from TV Line, it's been revealed that Lopez is joining CBS comedy The Neighborhood on Monday, starring opposite Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield. The outlet reports that Lopez will be playing Victor Alvarez, a rival mechanic shop owner who potentially poses a threat to Calvin’s Pit Stop, the shop run by Cedric's character, Calvin Butler.

In a sneak peek at the episode, Victor steals Calvin's spotlight while he's speaking with a local news crew. Calvin's wife Tina (Tichina Arnold) and neighbors Dave and Gemma Johnson (Greenfield and Beth Behrs) have to help him try to come up with some more customers to offset all the business he's lost to Alvarez's auto-repair chain, Motor Boys. At this time, there is no word on if Lopez will turn up again on the series, possibly becoming a recurring role, or if this will be a one-off cameo role.

Lopez is no stranger to TV work, as he spent six seasons on his own iconic sitcom, George Lopez. The series debuted on ABC in 2002 and ran for 120 episodes, eventually ending its tenure in 2007. Two years later, Lopez began hosting his own late-night talk show, Lopez Tonight. The hour-long series premiered on TBS in 2009 and ended in Aug. 2011.

In 2016, Lopez began starring in a new sitcom, simply titled Lopez, on TV Land. That series ran for two seasons, ending in 2017. He has not led a series since then but has been busy with film projects.

Over the past few years, Lopez has appeared in films such as The Tax Collector, El Chicano, and River Runs Red. He also lent his voice to family films like Gnome Alone and Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! Lopez's most recent film is No Man's Land, a western that stars costar's Frank Grillo, Jake Allyn, and Andie MacDowell.

The actor has a few films on the horizon as well, including one with legendary actor Edward James Olmos. Lopez and Olmos star together in Walking with Herb, a comedy film based on Joe Bullock's 2015 novel of the same name. The film also features Kathleen Quinlan, Billy Boyd, Christopher McDonald, and Melissa Chambers. Finally, Lopez will also appear in the upcoming thriller Afterward, alongside Aaron Eckhart and Terrence Howard.