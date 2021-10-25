George Lopez Gets New NBC Sitcom

George Lopez is returning to TV. The comedian and actor is set to star in executive produce a new comedy called Lopez vs. Lopez. The series has already been provided a formal pilot order for NBC. The pilot, which is now part of Universal Television, was given the green light in June. The show is likely to be part of NBC’s 2022-23 lineup schedule. Lopez vs. Lopez is described as “a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, the show is scheduled to be a family affair. Lopez’s daughter, Mayan Lopez, will also star in the show, and also serve as a producer on the show. Debby Wolfe, who also worked on The Conners and One Day at a Time, is writing the pilot. The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford is also supervising. Helford co-created Lopez’s first ABC comedy The George Lopez Show, which ran for six seasons from 2002-07.

The ABC comedy was co-created by George Lopez, Helford and Robert Borden. It ran for 120 episodes and has been in syndication on TBS. The show, starring George Lopez, follows him in a fictionalized version of himself and revolves around his life at work and at home with his family in LA.

The show’s cancellation came as a surprise to Lopez. He once revealed that ABC’s primetime president at the time, Steve McPherson, called him over the weekend and claimed the network would lose money if his show was picked up again. McPherson alleged the show was not financially profitable at the time due to its competitors like American Idol on FOX.

Initially a standup comic, Lopez was first approached by Sandra Bullock, who was a fan of his work, in 2000 to do a television series about his life. At the time, Lopez became one of the few Latinos to star in a television comedy series on primetime.