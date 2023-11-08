Is 'Young Rock' Coming Back for Season 4? Executive Teases Future Despite Cancellation

Young Rock was one of the unfortunate shows to get canceled by NBC, but the sitcom could be making a comeback. Created by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the series is based on the life of the professional wrestler and actor, who, in the show, runs for office in the 2032 U.S. presidential election. It premiered on NBC in February 2021 and ran for three seasons. Despite positive reactions, viewers were drastically down from the first season, which had over 5 million average viewers. The latest season barely hit 2 million. In June, the sitcom was officially axed by the network.

Via ComicBook, executive consultant Harvey Wippleman spoke to Developmentally Speaking and teased what the future of Young Rock could look like once the SAG-AFTRA strike finally comes to an end. He shared, "It was a great experience, and it's not over yet. It's not on NBC anymore, but once the actors' strike resolves, stay tuned. Young Rock will be back. The story ain't over yet."

As with any series that gets canceled, there's always the chance for it to be saved by a different platform. It sounds like there are definitely plans for Young Rock to come back. Although there hasn't been any confirmation that it is going to be airing elsewhere, the fact that Wippleman is confident about it means that there's a good chance. Not much information is known about the potential comeback, but it's likely more details will come out after the strike comes to an end, which is hopefully soon.

Since all three seasons of Young Rock are streaming on Peacock, it's possible that the series could find a new home on there for a new season. Universal Television also produced the sitcom, so it would make sense. However it happens, hopefully, it does happen. While shows have been saved by other networks or streamers before, it's always unpredictable in these situations. The fact that it's very possible fans haven't seen the last of Young Rock is enough to keep them going.

NBC wasn't kind to their sitcoms this year. On top of Young Rock, the network also canceled American Auto and Grand Crew. Not to mention the fact they also canceled Magnum P.I. after saving it last year. It might still be a while until concrete information is revealed about Young Rock's future, but it seems it is still looking a little brighter.