Major NBC Show off the Air Indefinitely as Network Runs out of Episodes

After airing only seven episodes, NBC's freshman drama The Irrational has already gone on break, and there's no telling when it could be back. According to TVLine, last week's episode of the Jesse L. Martin-led series was the last episode on the schedule, at least for now. That's all that the show was able to crank out prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While it was reported that the series was eyeing a post-Thanksgiving production start date, it's still unknown when it could come back.

The good news is that The Irrational is definitely returning to finish off the first season. It just might take a while. Since CBS did announce their spring 2024 schedule, it's likely other networks, such as NBC, will follow suit and announce their schedule over the next few weeks. For now, though, it seems like The Irrational will no longer be on NBC's schedule until sometime early next year, hopefully.

Airing last night in place of The Irrational was a new episode of the game show The Wall. Next Monday will be a repeat of a The Voice edition of That's My Jam, probably to get fans hyped up for the playoffs, which kick off the following night. What the Monday schedule will consist off following episodes of The Voice for the remainder of the year is unknown. The only thing for certain is that new episodes of The Irrational are not to be expected for the rest of 2023.

The Irrational stars Jesse L. Martin as world-renowned professor of behavioral psychology Alec Mercer. He lends his expertise and unique insight on human nature to a variety of high-stakes cases. The drama also stars Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer, Brian King, and Karen David. Arika Mittman created the show based on the book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions by Dan Ariely. Mittman also serves as executive producer alongside Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum, while Martin is the producer.

Hopefully, with shows getting back into production soon, it's not long until NBC announces premiere dates for midseason and The Irrational is included. There's no reason to believe that the series has been pulled completely from the schedule since ratings have been pretty solid, with just below 4 million each week. There was only a certain amount of episodes that were filmed before the strikes, and now that the strikes are over, The Irrational should be coming back early next year. The first seven episodes are available on Peacock for anyone to catch up.