'George and Tammy': Jessica Chastain Reveals Special Scene She Filmed on Tammy Wynette's Death Anniversary

George and Tammy is coming close to its end at Showtime, with just two more episodes left in the limited series. The show stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones, respectively. Ahead of the series debut, the pair participated in a press event wherein they spoke candidly about working on the project, and at one point Chastain revealed there was a special scene that she actually filmed on the anniversary of Wynette's death.

After being asked about her favorite songs to perform, Chastain explained, "The one that I loved singing the most probably, I loved 'Two Story House.' I loved all the duets with Mike. I think the harmonies are so beautiful. 'Help Me Make It Through the Night,' that one, it was a absolute..." She then revealed the coincidental story, saying, "We didn't plan this at all, but I had the opportunity to sing that in Nashville at the Ryman on the anniversary of Tammy's death. And I didn't even realize ... It kind of happened that it came to be like that, so that was probably the most emotional moment I've had on this job."

As for Shannon, he noted the Jones classic "The Door" as one of his favorites to sing. "That song just really is just a staggering," he said. "It manages to say so much so quickly, which is so many of these songs do. They're not even that long and they're epic and what they say and the amount of ground they cover."

"I really love 'Help Me Make It Through the Night' on Tammy's side," he continued. "Then I think my favorite duet's 'Two Story House,' because Tammy wrote it. And a lot of these songs feel like they're about them, but they're written by other people. But this was Tammy actually saying, 'Here it is. You want to know what's going on? Here it is.'"

George and Tammy follows the story of Jones and Wynette, who were married from 1969 until 1975. The couple wrote and performed a number of songs together, but their profoundly passionate relationship was notoriously tumultuous. The six-episode limited series is directed by John Hillcoat, whose film resume includes The Proposition, The Road, Lawless, and Triple 9. In addition to Shannon and Chastain, actor Steve Zahn also stars in the series, portraying late songwriter George Richey, whom Wynette married after divorcing Jones. Other cast members include Kelly McCormack, Katy Mixon, Hendrix Yancey, and Walton Goggins. George and Tammy airs Sunday nights on Showtime.