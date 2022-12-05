'George and Tammy': Why Jessica Chastain Wanted to Play Tammy Wynette

Showtime has debuted their brand new biopic drama, George and Tammy, which follows the relationship of George Jones and Tammy Wynette. In the series, Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain portrays Wynette, and she recently opened up about why she wanted to take on the role. "I was so interested in the songs she sung being in somewhat opposition to the life she was also living," she said during a press event in Nashville.

"She married five times. She was such a trailblazer," Chastain continued, "showing up in Nashville with kids on her hip and after struggling to leave her first marriage and all of these things she went through, and the game she had to play to become the first lady of country music. I mean, she was so intelligent and so gifted. I'm still learning about her even as ... I know it's been 10 years of studying her. But even doing interviews, I'm learning about her."

The actress went on to say, "And there's something about her that feels almost like she's this feral animal that is trying to pretend she's not threatening, but there's so much power. And you hear it. You hear it in the end of 'Stand By Your Man,' this kind of war cry almost. It feels so emotional and guttural. And I'm really inspired by that, the box that she tried to put herself in to be accepted."

In addition to Chastain, George and Tammy stars Michael Shannon as George Jones, who was married to Wynette from 1969 until 1975. The profoundly passionate relationship was notoriously tumultuous, as the new teaser brilliantly captures. The six-episode limited series is directed by John Hillcoat, whose film resume includes The Proposition, The Road, Lawless, and Triple 9. In addition to Shannon and Chastain, actor Steve Zahn also stars in the series, portraying late songwriter George Richey, whom Wynette married after divorcing Jones.

Other George and Tammy cast members include Kelly McCormack, Katy Mixon, Hendrix Yancey, and Walton Goggins. The series is based on The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, a 2011 memoir written by Tamala Georgette, the former couple's only child together. The book recounts her childhood experience as country music royalty. While Jones and Wynette's marriage was quite turbulent, it is known to have been the inspiration for a number of popular songs, such as "We're Gonna Hold On" and "Golden Ring."