‘General Hospital’ Star Sues Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher is suing ABC over the network’s vaccine mandate, Variety reports. In his lawsuit, Rademacher argues that the network’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is both unconstitutional and religious discrimination. The actor, who played Jasper “Jax” Jacks, appeared on General Hospital for more than 25 years before he was fired last month from the soap opera for refusing the vaccine.

Rademacher claims in the lawsuit he was seeking a religious exemption but was rejected by ABC. “I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental,” Rademacher wrote in an Oct. 11 email to Disney’s HR department obtained by Variety.

Rademacher argues in his suit that ABC was obligated to grant him a religious exemption and that their questioning of his beliefs was a form of religious discrimination. The actor also argued the vaccine mandate violated his right to privacy, as the suit states, “This should not be a political issue. There is no need for everybody to get the COVID-19 shot, even if the president demands it.”

Rademacher isn’t the only General Hospital star who was fired for refusing to get vaccinated. Steve Burton, who played Jason Morgan, was let go from the ABC drama last month as well, taking to Instagram to confirm his exit was related to the mandate. “I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” Burton said in a video posted to Instagram. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.”

While he did apply for both medical and religious exemptions, both were denied, Burton said. “Which, you know, hurts,” he continued. “But this is also about personal freedom for me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this.” Despite his sadness at being let go, Burton shared, “I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital. I love it there, I grew up there… so I’ll always be grateful.”