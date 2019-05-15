‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Photos Revealed

The first photos from the Game of Thrones series finale were released on Wednesday, painting a bleak picture for ending.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones through Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

HBO released just two still images for the Game of Thrones series finale, both of which were similar to shots from the episode preview. The first showed Daenerys from behind, staring out over the ruined city of King’s Landing. The Dragon Queen’s elaborate braids are back in place, perhaps implying that she has returned to her senses a bit.

Still, she will undoubtedly be faced with the reality of her actions, as evidenced by the fires still burning in the distance. Plumes of smoke rise from the city, which is coated in ash as heavy as the snow that blanketed Winterfell earlier this season.

Daenerys’ army of Unsulled is arranged before her in neat lines. The slave soldier fought as mercilessly as she did in the last episode. Beyond them, a less organized group appears to be milling around. Based on the preview, we can assume these are the remaining Dothraki that rode for Daenerys. Jon Snow’s northern soldiers and refugees from the ruined city may also be in the group.

The other photo shows Tyrion Lannister in the ruined streets of the city he once saved. The Hand of the Queen wears his silver pin, and an expression of mournful anxiety. Behind him, a pile of rubble still burns, and once again everything is covered in ash.

Neither picture tells us much about the finale that we did not already know. In the preview, it appears that Tyrion’s weary look comes just before a shot of the of the castle, framed by torched buildings in the foreground. Daenerys and Drogon tore down an entire tower of the Red Keep, burying Cersei and Jaime Lannister alive within.

The preview also shows us Arya sneaking up on the Unsullied from behind, confirming that she either stays in the city or returns to it after her seemingly mystical horse ride. At the same time, Tyrion re-enters the main square with his jaw set, likely angry that Daenerys did not heed the bells he had rung for her.

The only glimpse we get of Jon Snow in the preview appears to be in the beginning, when two obscured figures walk through the smoking ruins of a city street. One is clearly Ser Davos, and the other appears to be the northern lord he serves. However, the smoke keeps us from seeing Jon’s reaction to the destruction.

For better or worse, the ending is finally upon us. After a long week of fans grousing and arguing about the penultimate episode, Game of Thrones comes to an end on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.