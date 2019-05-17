‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale: Here’s How Many People Are Projected to Skip Work the Next Day

What do we say to work following the Game of Thrones series finale? For 10.7 million employees, “not today.”

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones through Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead!

A new poll by the Workforce Institute at Kronos predicts that the workforce is bracing for absences on Monday, May 20, as an army of 27.2 million employees admit they will either miss work completely, arrive late, work remotely, or be less productive than usual due to the Sunday, May 19 series finale of the popular HBO drama.

Of those surveyed, an estimated 10.7 million employees gearing up to watch the finale said that they will skip work entirely, with 5.8 million employees who work Sunday night using vacation or sick days so they can see who claims the Iron Throne.

An additional 2.9 million employees are planning on using the excuse of missing the Drogon express and instead arrive late to work, and even more are anticipating working from the comfort of home.

While it remains to be seen if Workforce Institute at Kronos’ prophecies are as accurate as Melisandre’s, several GoT fans have already stated their intention to pass on work on Monday, according to a number of posts on social media.

Have I booked Monday off work to sit and watching game of thrones finale Sunday night? Absolutely — Billy Hicks (@billywby_) May 14, 2019

Co-worker: “What’s your excuse for being late to work?” Me: “Game of Thrones.” Co-worker: “Say no more.”#GameofThrones — Nathan Fenske (@the_fenske) May 14, 2019

It is not surprising that the fate of Westeros and all those living in the Seven Realms will have real world implications come Monday, as the 80-minute final installment of the series comes on the back of the game-changing penultimate episode, in which Daenerys Targeryn gave into her madness and obliterated King’s Landing and all those living within its walls.

Although her conquer of the city seemingly has her poised to take the Iron Throne, it has widely been speculated that she will meet a not as nice end, as many characters do not seem pleased to have the “Mad Queen” ruling.

Promotional photos from the series finale showed Tyrion Lannister, the Hand of the Queen, looking distraught as he walked among the crumbled and ash-covered buildings of King’s Landing, and the official trailer for the episode showed both Arya Stark and Jon Snow appearing displeased with their new ruler.

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.