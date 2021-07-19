✖

Game of Thrones' prequel spinoff House of the Dragon is facing a production shutdown due to COVID-19, reported Deadline Sunday. The outlet reported that UK filming has been put on pause for two days after a positive test result in zone A, which includes cast and crew. The production member who tested positive will isolate while close contacts quarantine and production will resume Wednesday if all goes to plan.

House of the Dragon's shutdown comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in the UK. Netflix hit series Bridgerton was shut down for the second time in a week due to a positive COVID test, and Netflix also shuttered its feature adaptation of Matilda due to the pandemic virus. House of the Dragon first began production in April with plans for a 2022 premiere and stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons. Based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 book Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. While Martin wrote the original book as a historical text rather than as a traditional novel, the TV series will expand on the characters and events he put to paper.

Another of the Game of Thrones spinoffs reported to be in development was reportedly canceled this week. Flea Bottom would have been a live-action drama set in the slums of Westeros' capital city, King's Landing, at some point before the events of the main series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but the show was scrapped early in development. HBO never officially commented on Flea Bottom.

Two other Game of Thrones spinoffs, 10,000 Ships and 9 Voyages, are also reportedly in development, following the war-torn nation of Rhoynar's mass exodus from Essos fleeing Valyrian dragon-riders and Corlys "The Sea Snake" Velaryon's worldwide adventures. House of the Dragon is expected to premiere on HBO in 2022. Catch up with Game of Thrones, streaming now on HBO Max.