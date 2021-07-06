'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Announces More Cast Members

✖

The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon announced more cast members on Tuesday, and by extension revealed a bit more about the show itself. According to HBO, actress Milly Alcock will play "Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen" while actress Emily Carey will play "Young Alicent Hightower." This means that they will play younger versions of the characters played by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, respectively.

House of the Dragon is set about 180 years before the events of Game of Thrones, at a time when House Targaryen firmly ruled all of Westeros with a dozen fully-grown dragons at its command. Alcock is the latest addition to the dynasty, and presumably, Carey's character will not be far behind. The casting of "young" versions of these two characters tells us quite a bit about the timeline and format of the show based on George R.R. Martin's latest book, Fire and Blood.



Milly Alcock is Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.#HouseoftheDragon is coming to @HBOMax in 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/k34dQNSY06 pic.twitter.com/NF1irahSSQ — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 6, 2021

Emily Carey is Young Alicent Hightower.

Learn more about the upcoming @HBO original series: https://t.co/k34dQNSY06 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/su9Yvg3Vjw — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 6, 2021

This story is developing.