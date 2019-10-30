‘Game of Thrones’: None of the Originally Planned Spinoff Shows Moving Forward, Report Says

Game of Thrones fans are going to have too wait a little bit longer to embark on the world of Westeros following the conclusion of the hit HBO series. Variety reported on Tuesday that all of the originally planned prequels concerning Game of Thrones have not been picked up by the premium channel.

The one prequel that appeared to have the most steam behind it was the one set to star Naomi Watts. The storyline was going to take place thousands of years before the flagship series took place. Along with Watts, the series would have had a cast comprised of Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Toby Regbo, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx.

Several other prequels were planned at the time, along with the one starring Watts. All of those were not picked up.

That being said, back in September, a new prequel that is set to follow the Targaryen bloodline that takes place in the Fire & Blood companion book was prepared to reach an agreement for a pilot.

It was revealed on Tuesday that HBO ordered a straight-to-series of that proposal called House of the Dragon.

Despite a rocky landing that saw fans grow a bit tiresome at the storyline and a conclusion that left some fans feeling unfulfilled, the Game of Thrones franchise still remains relevant in pop culture as fans of the books are eager to see the story delve into its other plot points.

The Variety report comes as a disappointment to fans, who took to social media to express their frustration over the news.

Previously, the network’s programming president shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he’s well aware of how enormous the world is. It seems the network is eager to dive into the Targaryn plot lines next.

“Part of it is, I do want this show this Game of Thrones, Dan and David’s show to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got,” Bloys explained. “That’s one of the reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and redo the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.”