‘Game of Thrones’: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Reacts to Epic Season 8 Trailer

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is just as excited about the Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer as fans.

The actor, who has portrayed Jaime Lannister since Season 1, joined the round of fans flocking to view the official Season 8 trailer when it unexpectedly dropped Tuesday morning, but the actor didn’t just watch it, he recorded a video of himself reacting to it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Final trailer of final season and its pretty damn good,” he captioned a video posted to his Instagram account with the smiley-faced emoticon.

“Okay, the trailer’s just dropped,” he begins in the video, turning his phone towards the screen of his laptop, where Jon Snow is in the midst of declaring “Our enemy doesn’t tire. Doesn’t stop. Doesn’t feel.”

“It’s beautiful,” he continues as a scene of a dragon flying over a wintry landscape plays.

“Kiss,” he encourages as Grey Worm and Missandei share a brief kiss before battle.

“Ar-yyy-a!” he exclaims when a short clip of Arya watching as Drogon and Rhaegal fly over Winterfell plays, Coster-Waldau going on to state, “Come on, Jon!” as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen approach her two dragons.

The actor even chimed in alongside his on-screen counterpart as he says, “I promised to fight for the living. I intend to keep that promise.”

“That’s the final trailer. It’s pretty damn good,” his video concludes.

Season 8 of the popular HBO series will see Coster-Waldau’s Jaime Lannister away from his home in Westeros and instead fighting alongside Jon Snow during the Battle of Winterfell. In the Season 7 finale, Jaime had opted to abandon Cersei and head north despite that she revealed she was pregnant.

“Those things are 100 percent connected,” Coster-Waldau said in an August interview regarding his character’s decision to leave Westeros. “That’s also what he told her, he says, ‘What’s the point? If we don’t defeat this threat, there is no future for our child.’ I think he’s doing it for the right reasons, he gave his word, but also it’s the future of mankind and the future of him and Cersei that’s at stake.”

His decision to head north may prove deadly, however. While the season has been teased by those working in front of and behind the cameras as one with a high body count, it was recently rumored that Jaime Lannister would be among those meeting an untimely end.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.