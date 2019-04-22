‘Game of Thrones’: Hodor Actor Kristian Nairn Reveals Reaction to His Death Scene

Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor, recently revealed his reaction to his beloved character’s death scene.

IGN caught up to Nairn and asked him about the famously tragic moment. Nairn replied by saying, “I remember everything. Every last detail actually.”

“It was hugely emotional, it was very physically demanding, but there was a huge sense of satisfaction afterwards,” he added. “We worked very hard on that scene, and we’re all still very proud of it.”

The actor later confessed that not even he knew what the story behind his character’s moniker was.

“We never knew what ‘Hodor’ meant throughout the show. I had some theories and they were all completely wrong of course,” Nairn went on to say. “And him dying, I was pleased we had that completed loop. That to me is very satisfying.”

Lastly, Nairn shared that to this day he gets stopped on the street by fans who were broken up about his death.

“People love to tell me what they were doing when I died. It almost feels like a member of your own family or something. ‘On the night of Hodor’s death I was washing the dishes,’ or ‘I had just come home from holiday.’ But yeah, it’s strange and I still get that every day.”

In another recent interview with NECN, the actor joked about “Hold the door moments,” saying, “Well it just happened about 30 seconds ago. We had a ‘hold the door moment’ in the elevator about 30 seconds ago,” then sarcastically adding, “It happens every day and I just live for it.”

Nairn also opened up about the new — and final — season of Game of Thrones, saying that he isn’t sure who will end up on the Iron Throne in the end, but he does have a guess.

“That’s not a simple question. I think with Game of Thrones, like everything, it is not going to be as simple as that. I don’t think it will be just one person. I don’t know, something mad has to happen, like the throne will be melted down or blown up or something. I don’t know, someone will sell it on eBay. Something more complicated has to happen. Game of Thrones is never simple. However, if I had to pick one person on the throne, I would pick Brienne of Tarth on the throne.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 is currently airing Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.