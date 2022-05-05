'House of the Dragon': HBO Releases New Trailer for 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

✖

HBO has released a new trailer for House of the Dragon, the forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel, and it's going to have fans excited. The teaser clip offers little in the way of plot but gives viewers a better look at the characters and scenery of the long-awaited series. We see the Starks, Velaryons, and Baratheons pledging their loyalty to King Viserys Targaryen, an ancestor of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in the original series.

The teaser seems to warn of war and betrayal, with Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower taking what appear to be very central roles in the story. As the trailer ends, Daemon is shown discovering a fire-breathing dragon while a voiceover states, "History does not remember blood. It remembers names." House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones, and was created by Ryan J. Condal and George R. R. Martin. Additional cast members include Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. House of the Dragon will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 21 2022 on HBO and HBO Max.

Previously, while speaking on his The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of podcast, Condal revealed that the series had wrapped filming in February, in spite of the. He added, "We at last finished. We did really well all the way through, and then Omicron really threw a monkey wrench...into the works. [I] Got to do all the hard work up to there but didn't get to, y'know, applaud and shake hands." While principal photography is down, Condal clarified "We're not anywhere close to done because we have lots of post stuff to do."

Back in November, Condal spoke about the job of taking on the Game of Thrones franchise, saying on The Ugly American Werewolf in London podcast, "The job on House of the Dragon was actually much easier than it would have been had I been creating the original series. All credit to [Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss and creator Martin] having come before me. They did all this work for me. So I don't have to explain anything about what a Targaryen is or what Westeros is or what an Iron Throne is."