‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Not Thrilled After Sophie Turner Drops Big Episode 3 Spoiler on Social Media

Game of Thrones fans were ready to go to war with Sansa Stark after actress Sophie Turner shared a spoiler about the Battle of Winterfell.

Warning! Major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 lie ahead!

The Game of Thrones actress, who spent much of her time down in the crypts with Tyrion, took to Instagram on Monday, April 29 to pay tribute to one character who fell while defending Winterfell from the Night King and his army of the dead: Theon Greyjoy.

View this post on Instagram To Alfie and to Theon…. “You’re a good man” A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Apr 29, 2019 at 12:12am PDT

The post, shared after the episode had made its debut on HBO, was met with criticism from fans who had not yet seen the episode.

“O.K. … so I now know the ENTIRE episode without watching it!! Thanks guys!!” one person commented on Turner’s post. “I have learnt my lesson and will not allow myself on social media next week…..until I have watched it.”

“Spoiler alert,” another wrote.

“SINCE WHEN DOES ACTORS SPOIL THEIR OWN SERIES?” yet another fan asked.

“You should not spoil it for people. That’s pretty f–ed up,” added a fourth.

“Thanks for the spoilers. Couldn’t watch it last night cause I went to bed like a normal human being (3 a.m. it released here). Could you just not spoil anything for like 3 days at least?” one person commented.

Turner also faced fire after she shared her reaction video to that big ending scene between Arya and the Night King, which took the entire Game of Thrones fandom by surprise.

Although Turner’s posts came hours after the episode aired, many fans were still upset that she hadn’t waited longer until posting a spoiler-filled reactions, as didn’t air until 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic, meaning that many British fans were unable to watch.

The upset among fans comes as Season 8 has been riddled with leaks, which give way to quick spreading spoilers online.

The Season 8 premiere was accidentally uploaded by DirecTV Now hours before its debut. Just a week later, fans noticed that Episode 2, “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” had been uploaded to Amazon Prime Germany ahead of its scheduled premiere time. Episode 3, “The Long Night,” long teased to be the largest battle ever seen, was also leaked.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The series is set to conclude with an 80 minute-long episode on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.