3 New 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Series Coming to HBO

HBO is reportedly developing three more Game of Thrones prequel series, all based on ideas from George R.R. Martin's Westeros world. One of them is even a potential spinoff from House of the Dragon, which has not even started production. House of the Dragon will be the first Game of Thrones prequel series to make it to air, but it is not expected to debut until 2022.

The three projects are tentatively titled 9 Voyages (or Sea Snake), Flea Bottom, and 10,000 Ships, reports Deadline. The Sea Snake project is further along than the other, with Bruno Heller (The Mentalist, Gotham, Rome) already on board to develop it. The other two are reportedly just ideas being considered at HBO and no writers are attached yet. HBO has not commented on the report.

The 9 Voyages series would center on Corlys Velaryon's voyages on the Sea Snake ship. He traveled to the lands around Westeros, even reaching the lands of Yi Ti and Leong, helping grow the wealth and influence of House Velaryon. He also headed north for a passage around Westeros but instead found giant icebergs. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, 9 Voyages could be seen as a House of the Dragon spinoff, as Corlys, the Lord of the Tides, also appears in that series, with Steve Toussaint cast as the character.

Next up is 10,000 Ships, which would center on the House Martell ancestor Princess Nymeria, who founded the kingdom of Dorne. Two Game of Thrones characters were named after Nymeria, Sand Snake Nymeria Sand and Arya's direwolf. Nymeria's adventures would be set about 1,000 years before Game of Thrones. (HBO did film another prequel series set even further back in time during the Age of Heroes, but the network ultimately declined to pick up the project.) The Flea Bottom series would be set in the King's Landing slum where Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.

In addition to these projects, House of the Dragon is slated to air in 2022 and will soon start filming n the U.K. in April. It is set 300 years before Game of Thrones and stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, and Matt Smith. HBO is also reportedly developing another prequel, Tales of Dunk and Egg, inspired by Martin's novellas featuring Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V. Targaryen. There has also been an animated show in development. While fans wait for these projects to come to fruition, you can stream all of Game of Thrones on HBO Max.