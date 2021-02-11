'Game of Thrones' 'House of the Dragon' Prequel Adds 4 More Actors

✖

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is moving forward nicely, with HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirming that the filming would begin in April. Additionally, more casting news has been released, giving fans a better idea of what to expect from the latest foray into Westeros. Deadline reports that Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno are the latest additions, joining Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D’Arcy in the series about the Targaryen family. The publication also offered character descriptions for each of the newcomers.

"Toussaint’s Lord of House Velaryon comes from a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen," reports Deadline. "As 'The Sea Snake,' the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world."

Ifans will play Hand of the King Otto Hightower, who "loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon (Smith), and his position as heir to the throne." Best will portray Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, "a dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, 'The Queen Who Never Was' was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys (Considine), simply for being male."

Wrapping up this group of actors is Mizuno as Mysaria, "who came to Westeros with nothing and has been sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted… but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne."

House of the Dragon was created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, who will serve as showrunner alongside Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik. Smith was asked about the project and what he was most excited about, and the Doctor Who alum kept things vague but enthusiastic. "Everything! I think it'll be a really exciting cast, I think it's a wonderful legacy to be a part of, and a wonderful world, and it's a great part," he exclaimed. "And, without saying too much, yeah I'm just sort of looking forward to riding a few dragons. If I get to! I mean I don't know — who knows? Who knows what sort of goes on in this world?"