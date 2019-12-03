Gabrielle Union Won’t Return to ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Sets Meeting With NBC Amid Firing Investigation

Gabrielle Union may not be returning to America’s Got Talent after she was let go from the program, but an upcoming meeting between the actor and NBC is set to happen very soon. According to Deadline, they’re set to discuss how to improve the culture and atmosphere surrounding the competition series. Even though the two parties are set to chat, the publication stresses that Union will not be making a return to the series.

“Gabrielle believes there is a toxicity that has become normalized at Talent,” an insider told Deadline on Dec. 2. “She wants to help fix that, because she loved a lot of her time on the show last season, even with the issues with Simon and what have you.”

The source added that there is no way that Union would come back to the series as a judge for another season, “But she could never go back, even if they did a [180] and asked her to for another season — no.”

Reports of this meeting come less than a week after it was reported that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough would not be returning to the NBC series for another season. After it was reported that they were not asked to come back, Variety reported that Union had previously spoken out about some of AGT‘s toxic work environment to producers connected with the show.

According to the Variety, Union complained to NBC producers about a racist joke made by guest host Jay Leno. The former late-night talk show host remarked during an interstitial bit for AGT that a painting of Simon Cowell and his dogs looked as though it would fit “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.” Variety reported that Union and Hough, amongst other crew members, heard the comment. The line was not included on AGT‘s broadcast.

She was also reportedly told that some of her wardrobe and hairstyle looks were “too black” for the AGT audience, per Variety. It was a note that she supposedly received half a dozen times according to four sources with direct knowledge of the situation. A network insider disputed that claim, saying that there were only notes regarding hair continuity for Union and Hough.

On Dec. 1, NBC and producers Freemantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco released a joint statement to Variety regarding the whole matter.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the statement read. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”