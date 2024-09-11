'Friends' Cast Wants No Involvement in Possible Matthew Perry Biopic, Report Claims

The late actor had expressed interest in doing a biopic based on his memoir, with talks only growing since his death in October 2023.

After there have been talks of a possible Matthew Perry biopic, the Friends cast is reportedly not on board with it. The beloved actor died last year after a reported drowning, which has since been turned into overdose at the hands of multiple people close to him, including his doctor who pled guilty. The Friends cast paid tribute to their friend and co-star and have following his sudden death, but if he were to get a biopic, they want no involvement.

"When he was alive, Matthew talked about developing a biopic based on his memoir, and there's still buzz about making a film," a source told In Touch. "But Jen and the rest of the gang don't want to be involved. At all. Some people believe they're afraid secrets will come out, but others say it's just too painful for them to go there so soon after Matthew's death."

(Photo: FRIENDS -- "The One with the Truth About London" Episode 16 -- Aired 2/22/2001 -- Pictured: (l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing - NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, revealed a lot about his life and some pretty dark secrets, including how bad his addiction had gotten during the filming of Friends. Prior to his death, the actor even expressed a wish to see his 17 Again co-star Zac Efron portray him in a potential biopic. Via Deadline, Efron told People last November, "I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him. We'll see. I'd be honored to do it."

It wouldn't be surprising if a biopic were to happen and David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow didn't want to be involved in it. Not only could the film touch on a lot of dark stuff that they may not want to relive, but it could still be too painful. The cast was reportedly planning a reunion at the Emmys earlier this year, but that did not happen.

As of now, there's nothing confirming that a Matthew Perry biopic will happen, but it hasn't even been a year since he passed, so it's probably still a bit early. The cast still needs time to grieve and do what they want when it comes to him. Whether or not they will eventually be involved in a potential biopic is unknown, but only time will tell.